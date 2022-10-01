Lincoln Riley’s Brother Leads TCU Offense in Oklahoma Blowout

TCU’s blowout victory over Oklahoma had to feel good for everyone on the team, but especially for one specific coach. The Horned Frogs offensive coordinator is Garrett Riley, who happens to be the brother of current USC and former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley.

The Rileys are not the most popular people in Norman, Oklahoma. Last offseason, Lincoln left Oklahoma to take the head coaching position at USC despite five straight seasons with two losses or less, which included four straight Big 12 titles.

Sooners fans were hoping that their defense would improve when they hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to replace Riley. However, that wasn’t the case on Saturday when Garrett led TCU’s offense to scoring 55 points in just three quarters and a 31-point win.

With the victory, TCU remains undefeated and has scored at least 38 points in each of its first four games. Meanwhile, Oklahoma lost its second straight game and has allowed at least 40 points in back-to-back losses.

Its too early to say who won the divorce between Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma, but with the Sooners’ last two losses and USC’s chance to go 5-0 with a win on Saturday, it appears that Riley has the upper hand.

