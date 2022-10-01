LSU’s Sevyn Banks Taken to Hospital After Collision on Opening Kickoff

LSU cornerback Sevyn Banks was injured making a tackle on the opening kickoff against Auburn on Saturday night.

Banks laid motionless on the ground for several minutes before being put on a stretcher and carted off by the field by medical personnel.

According to the ESPN broadcast, Banks reportedly had movement in his extremities, and was responsive and speaking to medical staff on the field while he was being evaluated. He was taken to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika for further evaluation.

LSU released a statement at halftime regarding Banks’s condition.

“Sevyn Banks was taken to a local hospital following an injury on the first play of tonight’s game,” the statement began. “After a series of tests, he was alert and mobile. He has been cleared to leave the hospital and will return to the stadium under the care of team doctors.”

The officiating crew reviewed the play for targeting, and assessed the 15-yard penalty while ejecting the seriously injured Banks from the game. This was only Banks’s second appearance of the season for LSU after making his debut last Saturday against New Mexico.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.

