Oklahoma’s Harmon Carted Off Field on Stretcher After Scary Hit

Oklahoma defensive back Damond Harmon was stretchered off the field on Saturday following a tackle in the game vs. TCU.

The sophomore injured his head and neck while tackling a TCU player in the fourth quarter. He was down on the field for around 10–15 minutes as trainers attended to him on the field.

The entire crowd at Amon G. Carter Stadium went silent out of respect for Harmon. Both the Oklahoma and TCU players came onto the field as Harmon was being cared for, and the Oklahoma players took a knee for their injured teammate.

The Athletic’s Chris Vannini noted that Harmon’s arm was moving as he was taken off the field.

Harmon was “conscious and responsive” as he left the field, 247 Sports’ Parker Thune reported. As Harmon was carted off the field, the entire stadium clapped for him.

The severity of Harmon’s possible neck and head injury is unknown at this time. Harmon reportedly has movement in both his arms and legs, and he was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

The Sooners ended up losing 55–24 to the Horned Frogs on Saturday to move to 3–2 on the season.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Oklahoma coverage, go to All Sooners.