Kurt Warner ‘In Awe’ Of Son E.J. After First Few College Starts

Kurt Warner’s son E.J. Warner has taken over as Temple’s starting quarterback, going 1-2 so far. Despite the losing record, his famous father is impressed with what he sees so far from the freshman.

The Hall of Fame quarterback explained on social media that his son’s knowledge of the game and ability to see the field is why he loves what he’s seen so far from E.J.

“Sitting here in awe of how my son (E.J.) sees [the] field as [a] freshman,” Warner posted on Twitter. “I watch every NFL game each week and some of those guys don’t see it as well!”

Kurt’s job is to break down quarterback play as an analyst for NFL Network, so he’s seen a lot of quarterback tape since he retired after the 2009 season. If he’s truly impressed, E.J. might be on to something.

E.J. Warner has played in four total games as a true freshman for the Owls, completing 56.4% of his passes for 806 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions.

