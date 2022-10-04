There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.

“You’re not going to the Big 12 title game,” Knight said on The Field of 12 After Dark podcast. “It is a failed season already in Norman, if you ask me.”

Knight played for Oklahoma from 2012 to ’15 before he transferred to Texas A&M. While with the Sooners, he was named MVP of the 2014 Sugar Bowl, leading the team in an upset of defending national champion Alabama. Knight would go undrafted in 2017 but signed briefly with the Cardinals and Falcons. He never played a in an NFL game.

The 28-year-old specifically was upset with Venables and his defensive woes. The new coach has a history on the defensive side of the ball and was the defensive coordinator for Clemson before moving to Norman. The Sooners have lost their last two games and given up a combined 96 points in the two contests.

“You’ve got the best defensive mind in college football, arguably, and you’re not making adjustments with the guys that you have,” he said.

