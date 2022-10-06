Texas’s Quinn Ewers to Return vs. Oklahoma, per Report

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be making his on-field return and is expected to start Saturday’s game against Oklahoma, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

It marks his first return to action since suffering a clavicle sprain in the team’s 20–19 loss to Alabama in Week 2. According to Thamel, Ewers has “been practicing without limitations this week” ahead of Texas’s fiercest rivalry: the Red River Showdown.

Ewers was originally expected to miss 4–6 weeks due to the injury, Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman reported that the 19-year-old was progressing well and could be “back far sooner than people expect.”

Ewers, the former No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class before he reclassified and played for Ohio State in 2021, went 25-of-36 for 359 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception this season before his injury. He was particularly productive against a hard-nosed Crimson Tide defense, racking up 134 yards on nine completions in the first quarter before leaving the game after a hard hit to his upper body.

With Ewers sidelined, Hudson Card took over the starting role behind center. Despite losing the quarterback competition to Ewers in August, Card kept Texas competitive in the loss to Alabama and led the Longhorns to a 41–20 victory over UTSA. Texas fell to Texas Tech in Week 4, before beating West Virginia in Week 5.

Ewers will now likely re-assume his starting spot and look to lead Texas to 4–2 on the year Saturday. Kickoff against Oklahoma is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Texas coverage, go to Longhorns Country.