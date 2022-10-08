Lee Corso Missing Second Straight ‘College GameDay’ Saturday

For the second straight week, Lee Corso is away from the rest of the College Gameday crew.

At the start of Saturday’s show in Lawrence, Kans., host Rece Davis announced that the 87-year-old was off the show once again for health reasons. The update comes just a week after Corso missed last Saturday’s show at Clemson when he woke up feeling “a little bit” under the weather, per Davis.

“Lee Corso, not with us this week and those of you who are with us every single week know he didn’t feel great last week at Clemson,” Davis said to open this Saturday’s show. “He’s feeling much better. Spoke to him yesterday, but still another week to recuperate and hope to get LC back in the chair pretty soon.”

Fellow analyst Kirk Herbstreit revealed that he also spoke to Corso earlier this week and that the former college coach was feeling much better. He added that he expects to have Corso back at the desk next week.

“It’s very strange for everybody watching and those of us on the set of course, not to have Lee here,” Herbstreit said. “He does sound better, but I think by doctor’s orders, he wasn’t expected to be able to travel this week, but news is good with the tests he’s been receiving. Next week, he’ll be with us. Wherever College GameDay is, LC will be back with us where he belongs.”

Corso, who has worked with ESPN since 1987, has become a staple of the College GameDay experience with his tradition of predicting winners of games by donning mascot headgear. Prior to working in television, Corso was once the coach at Louisville (1969–72) and Indiana (1973–82).

