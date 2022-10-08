Louisville’s Malik Cunningham to Miss Game vs. Virginia, per Report

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham will miss Saturday’s game vs. Virginia due to concussion-like symptoms, SI’s Pat Forde reports. It will break a streak of 40 straight games started by Cunningham, which is a school record.

Cunningham first suffered the injury last week at Boston College, as the quarterback missed the last two drives in what would be a 34–33 loss.

In Cunningham’s place, Louisville will give junior Brock Domann his first career start. Domann has only played in three games for Louisville, including last week when he completed just one of eight passes for 19 yards and an interception.

Cunningham has spent his entire college career in Louisville, playing in 51 total games and 40 consecutive since 2019. He has totaled over 2,000 passing yards and at least 19 passing touchdowns in three straight seasons, and is coming off a season where he also added over 1,000 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns.

This year, the senior quarterback has thrown for 962 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 457 yards and nine touchdowns. He currently sits as both the team’s leading passer and leading rusher. Louisville is currently 2–3 on the season and has yet to win a game in conference play.

