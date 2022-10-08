LSU Without LT Will Campbell vs. Tennessee After Hospitalization

No. 25 LSU starting left tackle Will Campbell is out for Saturday’s game vs. No. 8 Tennessee after getting hospitalized on Friday due to dehydration. Campbell initially posted a picture of himself in the hospital on his Instagram story with the caption “Appreciate all the prayers I’ll be back” but without an explanation of what happened.

Campbell is a true freshman who earned the starting left tackle position in his first season with LSU. The Louisiana native was a top 40 recruit in the country last year, ranked as a top five offensive line recruit and LSU’s No. 2 ranked recruit in their 2022 class.

It is probable that backup tackle Cameron Wire will get the first chance to replace Campbell at left tackle.

The Tigers and Volunteers are playing in Baton Rouge for both teams’ toughest test of the season. They are each undefeated in SEC play so far this year and have a combined 8-1 record entering the game.

