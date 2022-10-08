Michigan Coach Mike Hart Carted Off Field After Medical Emergency

Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart was carted off the field after collapsing on the sideline early in Saturday’s game in Bloomington.

In the first quarter of the contest between the Wolverines and the Hoosiers, Hart fell to the ground after an Indiana touchdown, prompting a medical cart to make way for the Michigan sideline. The 36-year-old assistant was loaded onto the cart and driven off the field during a stoppage in play.

As Hart lay down while being transported off, he gave a thumbs up to the crowd. He was responsive and alert as he was driven into the locker room, according to Anthony Broome of On3.

Local reporters indicated that Hart was being taken to the hospital for further evaluation, which a team spokesperson confirmed, according to Austin Meek of The Athletic. No additional information about Hart’s status has been given by Michigan as of early Saturday afternoon.

Michigan players and staffers were noticeably shaken up following the incident. Running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards appeared particularly upset by what transpired as the broadcast showed others attempting to comfort the two ballcarriers on the sidelines.

Hart, Michigan’s run game coordinator and running backs coach, is in his second year with Jim Harbaugh’s program. He previously played for the Wolverines and was named a first-team All-Big Ten player three times.