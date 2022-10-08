Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Miyan Williams Among 11 Ohio State Players Out
Two of Ohio State’s top offensive weapons are among the 11 Buckeyes out for Saturday’s game at Michigan State.
Running back Miyan Williams is out, coming off of an incredible outing in a 49–10 win over Rutgers. He ran for 189 yards and five touchdowns in the game. He has 497 rushing yards and eight scores on the year.
Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will also miss the Big Ten East game. He has only played in two games so far this year, last appearing in the team’s win over Toledo.
Nine other players are listed as unavailable for the game, while offensive guard Enokk Vimahi is a game-time decision. From the Plain-Dealer:
- RB Evan Pryor
- WR Kamryn Babb
- TE Joe Royer
- DE Omari Abor
- DE Tyler Friday
- LB Mitchell Melton
- LB Teradja Mitchell
- CB Jordan Hancock
- CB Lloyd McFarquhar
Michigan State will be without linebacker Darius Snow, while safety Xavier Henderson is doubtful for the game. Nine more Spartans are listed as questionable for Saturday’s game, per the Detroit Free-Press.
Ohio State vs. Michigan State kicks off at 4 p.m. ET in East Lansing. SI Sportsbook has the Buckeyes as 27-point favorites.
