Two of Ohio State’s top offensive weapons are among the 11 Buckeyes out for Saturday’s game at Michigan State.

Running back Miyan Williams is out, coming off of an incredible outing in a 49–10 win over Rutgers. He ran for 189 yards and five touchdowns in the game. He has 497 rushing yards and eight scores on the year.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will also miss the Big Ten East game. He has only played in two games so far this year, last appearing in the team’s win over Toledo.

Nine other players are listed as unavailable for the game, while offensive guard Enokk Vimahi is a game-time decision. From the Plain-Dealer:

RB Evan Pryor

WR Kamryn Babb

TE Joe Royer

DE Omari Abor

DE Tyler Friday

LB Mitchell Melton

LB Teradja Mitchell

CB Jordan Hancock

CB Lloyd McFarquhar

Michigan State will be without linebacker Darius Snow, while safety Xavier Henderson is doubtful for the game. Nine more Spartans are listed as questionable for Saturday’s game, per the Detroit Free-Press.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State kicks off at 4 p.m. ET in East Lansing. SI Sportsbook has the Buckeyes as 27-point favorites.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Ohio State coverage, go to Buckeyes Now.