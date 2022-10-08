Texas Demolishing Oklahoma at Half: College Football World Reacts

Entering Saturday, Texas was hoping to finally flip the script in the Red River Showdown. Oklahoma had won each of the last four and six of the last seven meetings between the two teams, with the only Longhorns winning a 48–45 shootout in 2017.

This year, however, Texas has completely dominated the game, outsourcing Oklahoma 28–0 at halftime. This is coming in Oklahoma coach Brent Venables’s first ever Red River Showdown, which makes the dominance have a unique view.

As a result, social media reacted to the surprisingly one-sided affair. On one hand, people were impressed with Texas and, specifically, quarterback Quinn Ewers playing in his first game since returning from injury.

On the other hand, people are not nearly as impressed with Oklahoma’s performance after two straight losses.

If the result holds, Texas will improve to 4–2 on the season and 2–1 in conference play, while Oklahoma would fall to 3–3 with a matchup vs. undefeated No. 19 Kansas next weekend.

