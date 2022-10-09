Alabama Survives After Texas A&M’s Questionable Final Playcall Fails

After being called for pass interference on a would-be game ending interception, Texas A&M had the ball at the Alabama 2-yard line with three seconds to play.

The Aggies, sitting with a disappointing 3–2 record on the season, had the Crimson Tide on the ropes for the second year in a row.

Aggies quarterback Haynes King took the snap and fired a mistimed sideline comeback to wide receiver Evan Stewart. Even if Stewart caught it, he would have been out of bounds short of the goal line, ending A&M’s hopes of a victory. It was a questionable play call to say the least before considering the poor execution.

This has been the story of Texas A&M’s season. The offense hasn’t clicked and the quarterback position has been a game of musical chairs. King got the start on Saturday after Max Johnson, the guy who took his job in September, broke a bone in his hand last week against Mississippi State.

King held his own, completing 25 of his 46 attempts for 253 yards and two touchdowns to one interception. Despite this, A&M’s struggles offensively impeded their ability to capitalize on four Alabama turnovers.

Bryce Young did not play for Alabama, as the Crimson Tide was forced to pivot away from their injured Heisman Trophy winner to Jalen Milroe. In a run-heavy game plan, Milroe played well. He rushed for 83 yards on 17 carries and completed 12 of 19 passes for 111 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Milroe adds an explosive running dynamic that Alabama doesn’t have with Young, but his lack of proficiency as a passer compared to Young was one of many reasons that the Tide’s offense sputtered on Saturday night.

Despite this, Alabama came out with another hard fought victory, and now must turn the page quickly to next Saturday’s showdown against undefeated top 10-ranked Tennessee.

