Despite zero Top 10 teams losing during Week 6, the Associated Press’s Top 25 college football rankings underwent major changes.

The biggest revision was the swap at No. 1 for the second week in a row. Georgia took back the top spot after crushing Auburn 42–10 on Saturday. But instead of Alabama dropping one spot to No. 2, Ohio State is ranked second after taking down Michigan State 49–20.

Alabama dropped to its lowest ranking of the year at No. 3 after beating Texas A&M in a much closer game at 24–20. The Crimson Tide played without Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young, who is dealing with a shoulder injury.

There were other changes in the Top 10. Undefeated Clemson jumped to No. 4, switching spots with new No. 5 Michigan. Tennessee hopped to No. 6 and pushed USC and Oklahoma State down a spot each, to No. 7 and No. 8, respectively.

No. 11 UCLA and No. 16 Mississippi State both jumped seven spots after their wins over Utah and Arkansas, respectively.

Illinois debuted at No. 24 after its 9–6 win over Iowa. Undefeated James Madison also broke through at No. 25 after a 42–20 win over Arkansas State.

Kansas suffered its first loss of the season to undefeated TCU. The Jayhawks had earned their first Top 25 ranking since 2009 last week, and they remain at No. 19. TCU jumped to No. 13 after the win.

Notre Dame achieved one of the biggest upsets of the day, beating former No. 16 BYU, 28–20. The Fighting Irish remain unranked, but BYU dropped off the list.

Another notable upset includes unranked South Carolina taking down former No. 13 Kentucky 24–14. The Wildcats dropped 10 spots to No. 23.

Here’s the AP Top 25 ahead of Week 7.

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

22. Texas

23. Kentucky

24. Illinois

25. James Madison