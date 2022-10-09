Immediately after Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football team defeated in-state rival Mississippi Valley State two weeks ago before its bye week, the Tigers coach was ecstatic about traveling to Montgomery to face Alabama State for its homecoming.

“I love the fact that we're going to play Alabama State for their homecoming,” Sanders said after the MVSU win. “I love it. Quote me on it. I love it.”

When the two teams clashed at ASU Stadium on Saturday in a clash of SWAC East opponents, it was nothing friendly about the contest.

Earlier this week in the SWAC’s weekly coaches’ news conference, Sanders viewed the opportunity of playing the Hornets as a “money game” in which JSU fans would travel to witness the team compete against the Alabama-based program versus one that was disrespectful to his team as being a homecoming opponent.

“Jackson State travels deep, with all of the fanfare and love,” Sanders said “… We are like [Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey] circus but the black version of it. “You’re [Alabama State] going to make some money but what comes along with money,” Sanders laughed.

After JSU earned the 26–12 victory—a game in which the Tigers arrived at the stadium late due to traffic in Montgomery and JSU’s offensive unit starting flat offensively before scoring 16 of its total 26 points in the second half— Sanders made his way to the midfield to shake the hand of Hornets coach Eddie Robinson Jr.

After they shook hands and as Sanders attempted to give Robinson a hug, that’s where things went left. Robinson felt Sanders disrespected him and the program all week in the media leading up to the game.

Sanders, however, felt like he was doing his due diligence following the Tigers’ win.

“My exact words was, ‘Hey man, you had them ready to play. Good game,’” Sanders said, per The Tuscaloosa News. “Shook hands and tried to embrace, and he pushed off. That was it.”

Sanders also added that it could have been that Robinson thought he was going to defeat his undefeated team.

“I think he thought he was going to get a win,” Sanders said. “I don’t know why he would’ve ever thought that. ... Secondly, he said that I didn’t come to greet him in the center of the field. I don’t know if you understand but we got here very late. So that expedited our whole process of preparation. So, then we were in like, ‘let’s go get it (mode).”

Jackson State will return to action next Saturday on the road against Bethune Cookman in Jacksonville, Florida.

