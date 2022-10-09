Johnny Manziel Blasts Aggies for Final Play Call vs. Alabama

Texas A&M’s bid for an upset at No. 1 Alabama came up just short Saturday night when quarterback Haynes King’s final pass fell incomplete. With just three seconds left in the game and the Aggies offense at the Crimson Tide’s 2-yard line trailing 24-20, King threw a pass toward the sideline and short of the goal line.

The ineffective play sealed Alabama’s victory and led many observers to question the play call. That group included one of A&M’s most famous alumni, Heisman-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel, who was particularly unhappy with the play.

“One of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life,” he tweeted. “You have one play to beat the No. 1 team in the country and that’s what we run.”

The former Aggie didn’t stop there, going into more detail as to why he thought the play call was so bad.

“Every single practice you have a goal line period and practice these type of situations,” he said. “That’s a joke of an ending for the Aggies.”

This year, Manziel has not been afraid to criticize his former team on social media, doing the same when the Aggies lost to Appalachian State in Week 2.

Texas A&M fell to 3-3, including 1-2 in the SEC, with the loss at Alabama, while the Tide remain undefeated (6-0, 3-0 SEC). Instead of enjoying an impressive win that could’ve turned their season around, the Aggies are left to wonder what could’ve been.

