Oregon is known to produce some of college football’s most unique custom uniforms, and the latest edition is no different.

The program took to social media Monday to unveil their uniforms for the upcoming “Stomp Out Cancer” game against UCLA at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 22. The all-black uniforms are accented with the usual neon-yellow color that’s come to be expected from the Ducks, but also appropriately with pink numbers and a pink wing design on both sides of the helmets.

Here’s a closer look at what Oregon will be wearing for the Pac-12 showdown in less than two weeks time.

The jersey reveal is just the latest impressive design revealed by Oregon and Nike in recent years. The program has donned “Stomp Out Cancer” uniforms in the past, but it’s been a few seasons since the Ducks have incorporated pink into their threads.

Fans will have to wait almost two weeks to see Oregon show off its newest jerseys as the No. 12 Ducks are on a bye this week. The No. 11 Bruins are also off this weekend after improving to 6–0 with a win over Utah on Saturday.

Oregon and UCLA will take the field in what’s expected to be a top-15 matchup on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Fox or FS1.

