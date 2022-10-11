Following the team’s first loss of the season, No. 19 Kansas now will reportedly be without its starting quarterback for the rest of the way.

Junior standout Jalon Daniels, who guided the Jayhawks to their first 5–0 start since 2009, will miss the rest of the season after suffering a separated right shoulder, according to Zac Boyer of the Lawrence Journal-World. Daniels sustained the injury late in the first half of Saturday’s 38–31 defeat to TCU. He was replaced in the lineup by Jason Bean.

Daniels had been among the breakout stars of the first half of the season, commanding one of the nation’s most explosive offenses. In six games, Daniels completed 66.7% of his pass attempts for 1,072 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception. He also ran for 341 yards and five scores, with the Jayhawks averaging 41.6 points per game through their 5–0 start.

Bean stepped in and thrived in Daniels’s absence, leading the offense to 28 second-half points. He finished the game completing 16 of 24 pass attempts for 262 yards, four touchdowns and one interception while adding 34 yards on the ground.

Kansas will look to get back to its winning ways with a road matchup against Oklahoma this Saturday.

