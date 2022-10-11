As part of its 2022–23 men’s basketball preseason coverage, Sports Illustrated is rolling out previews for each of the top 10 conferences. Next up is the Mountain West.

The Mountain West was the best conference outside of the “Power 6” (Power 5 plus Big East) per KenPom a season ago, putting four teams in the NCAA tournament and six in the top 75 nationally. That regular-season success didn’t translate to March, though, as the league went 0–4 in the NCAA tournament (including 0–3 as the higher seed). Much of that can be attributed to matchups: Champion Boise State drew red-hot Memphis, and Colorado State took on a Michigan team with far more talent that made a run to the Sweet 16.

Still, it feels like the Mountain West has something to prove this year come March. The good news: It has the teams to do it, starting with a San Diego State squad that could be the best non-Gonzaga team outside the major conferences.

SI’s picks for…

Player of the Year: Hunter Maldonado, Wyoming

Newcomer of the Year: Darrion Trammell, San Diego State

Dark-Horse Team: New Mexico

First-Team All-Conference:

Isaiah Stevens (Colorado State)

Jaelen House (New Mexico)

Matt Bradley (San Diego State)

Hunter Maldonado (Wyoming)

Graham Ike (Wyoming)

Maldonado is SI’s pick for conference Player of the Year. Troy Babbitt/USA TODAY Sports

SI’s predicted order of finish:

1. San Diego State

The Aztecs’ top-25 KenPom finish a season ago could have been even better had SDSU been more efficient offensively. Brian Dutcher’s team combines strong positional size and physicality with an outstanding defensive scheme and one of the most individually impactful defenders in the country in Nathan Mensah to wipe away mistakes at the rim. Offensive improvement would make this group one of the scariest teams in the nation, and two newcomers in Darrion Trammell (Seattle U) and Jaedon LeDee (TCU) could be difference-makers on that end. If that duo lives up to its lofty preseason billing, SDSU has a legit offensive nucleus alongside returning star Matt Bradley.

Postseason Projection: Second Weekend Upside

2. Wyoming

One of the sport’s most impressive coaching jobs right now is what Jeff Linder is doing in Laramie. And after turning around the Cowboys from nine wins to an at-large bid in two seasons, anything feels possible. Linder’s offense a season ago was built around ultra-high-usage stars Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado, and that shouldn’t change this year. Ike’s ability to score in the post and Maldonado’s unique skill set as a point forward make the Cowboys hard to guard, and Wyoming does a good job putting floor spacers around them to provide room to operate. Newcomers Jake Kyman (UCLA) and Max Agbonkpolo (USC) should fit in well to those roles, though Wyoming will miss knockdown shooter Drake Jeffries on the wing.

Postseason Projection: On the Bubble

3. Colorado State

There’s no replacing David Roddy, the 2022 Mountain West Player of the Year who was drafted in the first round by the Grizzlies this summer. But don’t expect a massive drop-off from Niko Medved’s Rams, who have one of the nation’s best point guards in Isaiah Stevens and a solid supporting cast. More consistency from gifted wing John Tonje is a necessity, as are solid contributions from transfers Josiah Strong (Illinois State) and Patrick Cartier (Hillsdale). But Medved runs some of the best offense you’ll find in college hoops, and if Colorado State can overcome a lack of size up front it has a chance to get back to the postseason.

Postseason Projection: NIT Bound

4. New Mexico

Richard Pitino found some building blocks in his first season on the job in Albuquerque, and has added to that nucleus with some savvy transfer-portal work to make this team a dangerous one. Playmakers Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. thrived in the up-and-down, guard-friendly offense Pitino installed and give New Mexico two of the better shot creators in the conference. What was missing last year was some muscle on the interior, and newcomers Morris Udeze (Wichita State) and Josiah Allick (UMKC) bring the Lobos some much-needed physicality and toughness without hurting the offensive flow. Rim protection may still be an issue given Udeze is more of a below-the-rim player at center, but simply having two more proven bodies up front should make a world of difference for a team that went 13–19 a season ago.

Postseason Projection: Better Luck Next Year

5. Boise State

Boise’s surprise run to the Mountain West title a season ago was a reminder of just how good a job Leon Rice does year in and year out. It will be hard to replicate in 2022–23, but the Broncos return enough to feel good about a top-half finish. Boise State won’t be able to replicate last year’s length and versatility with the departures of Abu Kigab and Emmanuel Akot, and it’ll also miss Mladen Armus as one of the better glue guys in the sport. But Marcus Shaver Jr. earned quite the reputation last season for his big shots in the clutch, and Tyson Degenhart should be in for a big second season. Getting good mileage out of Texas Tech transfer Chibuzo Agbo and oft-injured former touted recruit Sadraque Nganga will be critical.

Postseason Projection: Better Luck Next Year

6. UNLV

There’s a lot to like here individually with the pieces on this UNLV roster. Despite major staff turnover, Kevin Kruger landed a talented incoming group that includes three former high-major starters. They also return their starting point guard in Jordan McCabe and multiple key rotation players from a season ago. The problem? The pieces don’t necessarily fit together perfectly. All three aforementioned high-major starters (Elijah Parquet, Elijah Harkless and Luis Rodriguez) are similar archetypes: defense-first wings who struggle to create their own shot. McCabe isn’t necessarily dynamic scoring the ball either, which leaves a lot on the plate of undersized scoring guard Jackie Johnson III (Duquesne) to get buckets when the Rebels need one.

Postseason Projection: Better Luck Next Year

7. Utah State

The Aggies were a tough team to peg last season, finishing under .500 in Mountain West play thanks to a pair of four-game losing streaks but still landing 60th in KenPom’s national rankings. Utah State lost nine games by seven points or fewer, and 15 of its 18 wins came by double digits, leading to KenPom considering the Aggies the least lucky team in the sport a season ago. Replacing Justin Bean will be incredibly difficult, though St. Joe’s transfer Taylor Funk should help minimize Bean’s loss offensively. Where the Aggies need to improve is on the interior defensively, and they’ll put their hopes there on the shoulders of a pair of transfers in Isaac Johnson (Oregon) and Dan Akin (California Baptist).

Postseason Projection: Better Luck Next Year

8. Nevada

One of the sport’s most underwhelming teams last season, the Wolf Pack have cleaned house after a year riddled with chemistry issues and dysfunction. The talent possessed by Grant Sherfield, Desmond Cambridge Jr. and Warren Washington is difficult to replace, but a fresh start seemed necessary for all parties, and the Pack aren’t devoid of talent in 2022–23. Oregon State transfer Jarod Lucas is a good place to start; he’s an elite shooter who should lead Nevada in scoring and will share a backcourt with Elon transfer point guard Hunter McIntosh. Add in Seton Hall transfer Tyler Powell and freshman Trey Pettigrew, and there’s talent here at the guard spot for Steve Alford’s club to build on.

Postseason Projection: Better Luck Next Year

9. Fresno State

Seven-foot center Orlando Robinson was at the center of everything Fresno State did on both ends last season. He took more than a third of the team’s shots when on the floor and led the team in rebounding rate, assist rate and block rate. There’s simply no replacing a player of his caliber, which means far more pressure on Isaiah Hill and Jemarl Baker in the backcourt. If they don’t make major jumps, Justin Hutson’s club is going to really struggle to score consistently.

Postseason Projection: Better Luck Next Year

10. Air Force

Joe Scott is making strides implementing the Princeton offense at Air Force, one of the sport’s toughest jobs considering the recruiting limitations in place and level of talent throughout the rest of the league. Losing guards A.J. Walker and Joseph Octave makes it difficult to see a significant jump offensively, though youngsters Ethan Taylor and Jake Heidbreder could be in for breakout seasons as sophomores.

Postseason Projection: Better Luck Next Year

11. San Jose State

It’s hard to call 8–23 a smashing success, but SJSU’s seven D-I wins in the first year under Tim Miles was the program’s most since 2017 and just the second time since 2013 it had reached that mark. This is a long-term rebuild, and Miles seems as likely as anyone to be able to right the ship. Playmaking wing Omari Moore is a nice foundational piece, and forwards Ibrahima Diallo and Sage Tolbert III should help the Spartans hang in better on the interior this season.

Postseason Projection: Better Luck Next Year

