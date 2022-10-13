A former Ohio State football standout is apparently now persona non grata at the Buckeyes facility.

Kirk Barton, a former first-team All-Big Ten offensive tackle who played for the Buckeyes from 2003-07, reportedly has been banned from the program for revealing team secrets, such as formations, schemes and personnel changes, while working as credentialed media. The news was first reported Wednesday by the website Meet at Midfield, which acquired relevant documents via a Freedom of Information Act request.

Working for the website Buckeye Scoop, Barton and associate Ken Stickney allegedly used unauthorized access to the Buckeyes’ internal football video system to acquire the coveted information. Barton and Stickney were found to be in violation of Ohio State’s closed football practice policy in August 2021, and their credentials were revoked by the school. Both continue to write for Buckeye Scoop despite the scandal.

Although Ohio State practices and scrimmages typically are open to former players, Barton was escorted out of a scrimmage in March, according to Meet at Midfield.

Barton, who also served as an assistant coach for the Buckeyes from 2010-12, now appears to have burned his official connections to the program.

