Bomb Threat Reported At Texas A&M’s Kyle Field, Police Say

Players and members of the Texas A&M coaching staff have evacuated due to issues of a bomb threat toward Kyle Field, according to Travis Brown of The Eagle newspaper.

Officials and employees at the Bright Football complex and offices at the stadium were seen leaving the building nearly 30 minutes ago. According to university police, the bomb threat led to the evacuations.

As people evacuated the building, Aggies football coach Jimbo Fisher pulled up to the stadium in his truck and talked to member of his coaching staff. The team was scheduled to begin practice at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to Brown.

After the scheduled practice, Fisher planned to release players for the remainder of the week as the Aggies do not have a game this weekend.

