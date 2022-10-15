LeBron James Reacts to Bronny’s Monster Performance Friday Night

Bronny James continues to impress on the court as a decision on his basketball future looms. On Friday night, LeBron James’s eldest son absolutely balled out at the Border League in Las Vegas.

Bronny showed off his athleticism and sweet shooting stroke en route to an extremely efficient 31 points. He was 11-of-13 on the day, connecting on 6-of-7 threes for California Basketball Club and leading the team to an 82–66 win over LV Orange. He was ESPN analyst Paul Biancardi’s top performer of the day with the outing.

LeBron was busy with the Lakers’ preseason game against the Kings, but was a very proud father when he took to Twitter afterwards.

“He’s really H.I.M.,” James tweeted. “Keep working Young 🤴🏾!!”

He was far from the only person impressed with Bronny’s performance.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated this summer, Bronny’s mother Savannah said that he “wants to have a collegiate career,” something LeBron backed up when speaking to Chris Ballard.

“I think it would be really cool for him to start with collegiate basketball, just to start his legacy there,” he said.

As he continues to build a huge 2022 on the national stage, Bronny should have no shortage of suitors in the college ranks. If he continues to progress at the rate he’s shown this year, LeBron’s dream of playing with his son in the NBA may not be so far-fetched.

More Basketball Coverage:

Daily Cover: His Bat Is Prose. His Swing Feels Like Home.