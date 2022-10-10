Bronny James, Nike Agree to Endorsement Deal

Nike Basketball announced it has signed Bronny James to an endorsement deal, making him one of five student-athletes to sign with the company. He is one of three high schoolers to agree to such a pact, along DJ Wagner and JuJu Watkins, while Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark and Stanford guard Haley Jones also signed.

It should come as no surprise that James and Nike paired up, as father LeBron James has been a Nike athlete since the start of his pro career. New NIL rules allow James to sign an endorsement deal before even choosing which college to attend.

Bronny is a senior year at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif., and according to his parents he likely will play college basketball instead of considering a professional route prior to becoming eligible for the 2024 NBA draft.

“Bronny wants to have a college career,” Savannah James recently told Sports Illustrated about her older son’s plans. “I think it would be really cool for him to start with collegiate basketball, just to start his legacy there.”

Bronny James is being recruited by a number of college basketball programs, including Memphis and Ohio State.

