Bryce Young Starts at Quarterback for Alabama at Tennessee

Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young started today’s game against rival Tennessee, marking a return from the shoulder injury that has sidelined him for a few weeks.

His status had been up in the air as he works through an AC sprain in his right shoulder, suffered during the team’s win over Arkansas on Oct. 1. The injury kept Young out for last week’s 24–20 win over Texas A&M, with redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe filling in admirably.

During an early College GameDay appearance Saturday, Saban likened the injury to a baseball pitcher having a sore arm.

“You don’t want to do too much,” Saban said. “We’ll evaluate him in pregame. I know he wants to play, he’s ready to play. We’ll see if he can do the things physically he needs to do to play.”

As the game drew closer, however, it appeared that Young would be good to go. He was spotted on the field throwing passes, and even making one-handed catching with his throwing arm, a pretty clear indication that he was healthy enough to play.

Before the injury, Young—the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner—looked like he had taken another step forward for Alabama. On the year, he is 90-for-134 (67.2%) for 1,202 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. The biggest difference from 2021 is that he’s kicked things into gear as a rushing threat, with 154 yards and three touchdowns on 18 attempts.

The No. 3 Crimson Tide and No. 6 Volunteers kick off the biggest “Third Saturday in October” in years at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

