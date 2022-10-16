A clip of Jackson State coach Deion Sanders went viral earlier this week where he appeared criticize his interviewer during an awkward exchange. Sanders was calling out Rob Jay, Jackson State’s assistant athletic director for broadcasting and video services, for changing how he spoke on camera versus off camera.

The video drew both criticism and praise for Sanders, leading the Pro Football Hall of Famer to address the viral clip in an Instagram post. He said the clip was missing parts of the interview, and he shared what the two spoke about in the edited portions.

“A few media outlets took a portion of this interview and made its controversial which it wasn’t. This is my dear friend ‘Rob J’ a seasoned great media personality here in Jackson,” Sanders said in the post. “We clown like this Every week. This is a quick view of our relationship that always ends with ‘Rob J’ giving me a gift but this time I gave him 1 as well.

“Stop trying to create the perception of wrong & disrespect between 2 friends that have true love and respect for one another,” Sanders continued. “We’re better than this BLACK MEDIA OUTLETS. We are so much better than this. God bless u and have a great day. Sorry I had to address this foolishness.”

In the extended clip, the two can be seen laughing together and exchanging gifts, so it appears the two have a good rapport and relationship.

