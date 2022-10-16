ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Headed to Oregon for Week 8

ESPN is heading to the Pacific Northwest this week.

College GameDay announced on Twitter that it will travel to Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the game between No. 12 Oregon and No. 11 UCLA. This will be the 11th time that the show broadcasts live from Eugene, but the first since the 2018 season.

Oregon and UCLA are tied atop the Pac-12 conference standings at 3-0, the only two teams that are undefeated in Pac-12 play this year. The winner of this game will have an inside track to the Pac-12 championship game, while the loser will probably have to grapple with No. 7 USC and No. 20 Utah for the second spot in that game.

Overall, Oregon is 5-1 this year with its only loss coming in the first game of the season to defending national champion Georgia, while UCLA went undefeated in nonconference play on its way to a 6-0 start.

This also marks another reunion game between the Ducks and former coach Chip Kelly. While Kelly has returned to Eugene while leading the Bruins before, this is the first time he is doing so with a team that has a legitimate chance to win the Pac-12.

On the other sideline, this will be the first significant conference game for first-year Oregon coach Dan Lanning. Because the Ducks don’t play USC this year, this week’s matchup has a chance to be the biggest regular-season game in the Pac-12 all season.

Although ESPN will be in Eugene, Fox or FS1 will have the broadcast of the game at 3:30 p.m. ET.

