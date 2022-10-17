Our newest projected College Football Playoff field has a distinctly orange tint to it.

You could say it feels like '98 around here. It's a Big Orange world, we're all just living in it. Welcome Tennessee to the mythical Playoff-if-the-season-ended-today after the epic win over Alabama to exorcise the program's crimson demons. Elsewhere in the mythical New Year's Six, Cincinnati (6–1) tracks to be the highest ranked P5 champion if the season ended today.

All times are Eastern.

Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Georgia vs. Clemson

New Year’s Six

Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame

Wake Forest vs. Ole Miss

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN)

SEC vs. Big 12

Ole Miss vs. TCU

Illinois and quarterback Tommy DeVito have won five in a row and are tied for the Big Ten West lead. Ron Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. at-large

Cincinnati vs. Illinois

Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Michigan vs. UCLA

Other key bowls

Dec. 30

Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)

Mountain West vs. MAC

Boise State vs. Toledo

Dec. 31

Music City Bowl, Nashville (12 p.m., ABC)

Big Ten vs. SEC

Penn State vs. Kentucky

Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (12 p.m., ESPN2)

Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC

Syracuse vs. LSU

Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)

SEC vs. Big Ten

Alabama vs. Purdue

