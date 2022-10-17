College Football Bowl Projections: Tennessee Shakes Up CFP Field
You could say it feels like '98 around here. It's a Big Orange world, we're all just living in it. Welcome Tennessee to the mythical Playoff-if-the-season-ended-today after the epic win over Alabama to exorcise the program's crimson demons. Elsewhere in the mythical New Year's Six, Cincinnati (6–1) tracks to be the highest ranked P5 champion if the season ended today.
All times are Eastern.
College Football Playoff
Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Ohio State vs. Tennessee
Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Georgia vs. Clemson
New Year’s Six
Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame
Wake Forest vs. Ole Miss
Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN)
SEC vs. Big 12
Ole Miss vs. TCU
Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)
At-large vs. at-large
Cincinnati vs. Illinois
Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Michigan vs. UCLA
Other key bowls
Dec. 30
Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)
Mountain West vs. MAC
Boise State vs. Toledo
Dec. 31
Music City Bowl, Nashville (12 p.m., ABC)
Big Ten vs. SEC
Penn State vs. Kentucky
Jan. 2
ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (12 p.m., ESPN2)
Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC
Syracuse vs. LSU
Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)
SEC vs. Big Ten
Alabama vs. Purdue
