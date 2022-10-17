Skip to main content
AP Top 25 Week 8 Rankings: Tennessee Jumps to No. 3 With Win Over Alabama
AP Top 25 Week 8 Rankings: Tennessee Jumps to No. 3 With Win Over Alabama

College Football Bowl Projections: Tennessee Shakes Up CFP Field

Our newest projected College Football Playoff field has a distinctly orange tint to it.

In this story:

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

You could say it feels like '98 around here. It's a Big Orange world, we're all just living in it. Welcome Tennessee to the mythical Playoff-if-the-season-ended-today after the epic win over Alabama to exorcise the program's crimson demons. Elsewhere in the mythical New Year's Six, Cincinnati (6–1) tracks to be the highest ranked P5 champion if the season ended today.

All times are Eastern.

College Football Playoff

Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Georgia vs. Clemson

New Year’s Six

Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame
Wake Forest vs. Ole Miss

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN)
SEC vs. Big 12
Ole Miss vs. TCU

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito

Illinois and quarterback Tommy DeVito have won five in a row and are tied for the Big Ten West lead.

Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)
At-large vs. at-large
Cincinnati vs. Illinois

Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Michigan vs. UCLA

Other key bowls

Dec. 30

Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)
Mountain West vs. MAC
Boise State vs. Toledo

Dec. 31

Music City Bowl, Nashville (12 p.m., ABC)
Big Ten vs. SEC
Penn State vs. Kentucky

Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (12 p.m., ESPN2)
Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC
Syracuse vs. LSU

Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)
SEC vs. Big Ten
Alabama vs. Purdue

Watch college football live with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

More College Football Coverage:

Yeah, We Can’t Get Over What Happened Saturday, Either
Tennessee Ends Bama Heartache With Fittingly Wild Celebration
Michigan’s Rout of Penn State Reinforces Big Ten’s Leaders

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. 