Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is off to a slow start in his first season with the team, but it appears his contract will allow him some time to turn things around.

According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Venables’ entire six-year contract is fully guaranteed, which means that the Sooners would have to pay him the entire deal if they choose to fire him. Venables and Oklahoma agreed to a six-year, $43.5 million contract in the offseason.

The deal itself isn’t that common for first-time head coaches like Venables, but it seems to show Oklahoma’s belief in the former Clemson defensive coordinator. However, in recent years, schools have been more willing to move on from coaches even if it costs a large amount of money to do so.

After replacing Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables hasn’t been able to continue Oklahoma’s success in the Big 12. The Sooners are 4–3 on the season, but it is the first time since 2014 that Oklahoma has lost three games or more, and there are five games left in the regular season.

While this season has been disappointing for a Sooners team that was expected to be a College Football Playoff contender, Venables will probably have a chance to turn things around over the next few seasons.

