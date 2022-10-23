Charlotte has fired Will Healy in the middle of his fourth season with the program after a 1–7 start to the 2022 campaign, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Healy will leave the program after posting a 15–24 record in three-plus seasons with the 49ers. After leading the team to a 7–6 record and a trip to the Bahamas Bowl in 2019, the 37-year-old has struggled to improve the team, having never posted more than five wins in any of the next three years.

The decision to move on from Healy comes on the heels of the 49ers’ 34–15 loss to Florida International on Saturday. Charlotte has lost 12 of its past 14 games by an average of 24 points.

“We’re disappointed with the results of the season thus far. It’s unacceptable. I know that our players and coaches would echo that,” Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill said during the 49ers’ bye week, per the Observer. “I think clearly, we’ve got a lot of work to do. We recognize that and we know that—every aspect of our program we have to take a look at to make sure that we’re competing at the level that our players deserve, and our fans deserve.”

Offensive line coach Pete Rossomando will serve as interim coach following Healy’s departure, according to the Observer. Rossomando previously was named FCS Coach of the Year in 2017 at Central Connecticut State.

