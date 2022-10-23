After notching the biggest win of Brian Kelly’s early tenure, LSU will now have to foot the bill for the after-party.

The Tigers knocked off previously unbeaten Ole Miss on Saturday, 45–20, in front of a raucous Tiger Stadium crowd that celebrated by storming the field. As a result, the SEC handed down a hefty $250,000 fine to LSU.

This is the school’s third instance of fans entering the competition field under the league’s current policy. LSU was last fined for this infraction after its win over Georgia on Oct. 13, 2018. Money collected by the conference via fines are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

The policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

LSU trailed, 17–3, early in the second quarter before ending the game on a 42–3 scoring run. The Tigers outscored the Rebels by a score of 28–0 in the second half, improving to 6–2 on the season and 4–1 in SEC play. LSU is now tied with Alabama for first place in the SEC West. The two schools will face off in Baton Rouge on Nov. 5.

