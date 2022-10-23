LSU, Wake Forest, Penn State Surge in Coaches Poll for Week 9

The top six teams in the college football coaches poll remain the same except for a flip-flop between Tennessee and Michigan. The Vols take the No. 3 spot from the Wolverines, who slide to No. 4.

No. 1 Georgia had a bye week this weekend, and the Bulldogs kept their top spot. No. 2 Ohio State keeps its ranking after taking down Iowa, 54–10.

Tennessee, Clemson and Alabama all won their respective games, respectively. No. 4 Michigan also had a bye week.

Previously unranked LSU jumped into the top 25 at No. 20 after beating former No. 7 Ole Miss, 45–20. The loss dropped the Rebels to No. 12 this week.

After hosting ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, formerly No. 10 Oregon took down No. 9 UCLA, 45–30. Oregon jumped two spots to No. 8. UCLA dropped to No. 15 after suffering its first loss of the season.

In the nightcap, undefeated TCU took down Kansas State, 38–28, to move up one spot to No. 7. Kansas State dropped to No. 22.

The three losses mentioned above resulted in the biggest drops among the top 25, with Ole Miss, UCLA and Kansas State each dropping by five spots.

Here is the full Week 8 coaches poll.

1. Georgia (7–0)

2. Ohio State (7–0)

3. Tennessee (7–0)

4. Michigan (7–0)

5. Clemson (8–0)

6. Alabama (7–1)

7. TCU (7–0)

8. Oregon (6–1)

9. Oklahoma State (6–1)

10. Wake Forest (6–1)

11. USC (6–1)

12. Ole Miss (7–1)

13. Penn State (6–1)

14. Utah (5–2)

15. UCLA (6–1)

16. Syracuse (6–1)

17. Kentucky (5–2)

18. Illinois (6–1)

19. Cincinnati (6–1)

20. LSU (6–2)

21. UNC (6–1)

22. Kansas State (5–2)

23. NC State (5–2)

24. Tulane (7–1)

25. South Carolina (5–2)

