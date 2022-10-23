Oklahoma State, LSU Climb In Week 9 AP Poll After Huge Wins

After a ton of change at the top of last week’s AP Poll, the top six spots remain unchanged this week.

After a bye week, Georgia remains at the top of the poll with a 7–0 record, while Ohio State’s win over Iowa kept them in the No. 2 spot. Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson and Alabama all kept their slots.

A few teams used huge wins over ranked opponents to rise in the ranks. Oklahoma State jumped up to No. 9 after a big win over Texas, who dropped out of the poll. LSU climbed into the poll after its win over Ole Miss on Saturday, going from unranked to No. 18. The Rebels, meanwhile, dropped eight spots to No. 15 following its first loss of the season, the largest drop by any team in the poll.

Oregon dismantled UCLA, which led to the Ducks rising up to No. 8, while the Bruins fell to No. 11 with their first loss.

Among the other risers in the poll includes No. 10 Wake Forest and No. 13 Penn State, while No. 16 Syracuse and No. 22 Kansas State both fell. No. 25 South Carolina joined LSU as a team to join the poll following an unranked week, replacing Mississippi State in the top 25.

Here is the top 25 ahead of Week 9:

Georgia (7–0) Ohio State (7–0) Tennessee (7-0) Michigan (7–0) Clemson (8–0) Alabama (7–1) TCU (7–0) Oregon (6–1) Oklahoma State (6–1) USC (6–1) Wake Forest (6–1) UCLA (6–1) Penn State (6–1) Utah (5–2) Ole Miss (7–1) Syracuse (6–1) Illinois (6–1) LSU (6–2) Kentucky (5–2) Cincinnati (6–1) North Carolina (6–1) Kansas State (5–2) Tulane (7–1) NC State (5–2) South Carolina (5–2)

