College Football Bowl Projections: New Year’s Six Shakeup

Several teams in contention for Power Five conference titles were upset Saturday, resulting in some new faces in our projected New Year’s Six bowls.

In this story:

Ohio State Buckeyes
Tennessee Volunteers
Georgia Bulldogs
Clemson Tigers
Our projected Playoff stays the same with two teams from last week idle and two others remaining in the win column. But in the rungs below? You'll see a few new teams in the New Year’s Six bowls, including a new Group of Five representative, and a rematch of last year's Duke's Mayo Bowl as South Carolina faces North Carolina in our projected Reliaquest Bowl. There will certainly be fewer condiments in the event formerly known as the Outback Bowl now that the sponsor has changed, though I was always a big fan of Bloomin' Onion sauce.

All times are Eastern.

College Football Playoff

Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Georgia vs. Clemson

New Year’s Six

Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame
Wake Forest vs. LSU

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN)
SEC vs. Big 12
Alabama vs. Oklahoma State

Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)
At-large vs. at-large
Tulane vs. TCU

Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Michigan vs. Oregon

Oregon tight end sheds a UCLA defender.

Oregon is in position to at least receive a Rose Bowl bid as the top-ranked team from the Pac-12 following their win over UCLA on Saturday.

Other key bowls

Dec. 30

Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)
Mountain West vs. MAC
Boise State vs. Buffalo

Dec. 31

Music City Bowl, Nashville (12 p.m., ABC)
Big Ten vs. SEC
Penn State vs. Ole Miss

Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (12 p.m., ESPN2)
Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC
South Carolina vs. North Carolina

Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)
SEC vs. Big Ten
Kentucky vs. Illinois

