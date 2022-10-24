Several teams in contention for Power Five conference titles were upset Saturday, resulting in some new faces in our projected New Year’s Six bowls.

Our projected Playoff stays the same with two teams from last week idle and two others remaining in the win column. But in the rungs below? You'll see a few new teams in the New Year’s Six bowls, including a new Group of Five representative, and a rematch of last year's Duke's Mayo Bowl as South Carolina faces North Carolina in our projected Reliaquest Bowl. There will certainly be fewer condiments in the event formerly known as the Outback Bowl now that the sponsor has changed, though I was always a big fan of Bloomin' Onion sauce.

All times are Eastern.

Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Georgia vs. Clemson

New Year’s Six

Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame

Wake Forest vs. LSU

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN)

SEC vs. Big 12

Alabama vs. Oklahoma State

Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. at-large

Tulane vs. TCU

Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Michigan vs. Oregon

Oregon is in position to at least receive a Rose Bowl bid as the top-ranked team from the Pac-12 following their win over UCLA on Saturday. Ben Lonergan/USA TODAY NETWORK

Other key bowls

Dec. 30

Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)

Mountain West vs. MAC

Boise State vs. Buffalo

Dec. 31

Music City Bowl, Nashville (12 p.m., ABC)

Big Ten vs. SEC

Penn State vs. Ole Miss

Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (12 p.m., ESPN2)

Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC

South Carolina vs. North Carolina

Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)

SEC vs. Big Ten

Kentucky vs. Illinois

