College Football Bowl Projections: New Year’s Six Shakeup
Our projected Playoff stays the same with two teams from last week idle and two others remaining in the win column. But in the rungs below? You'll see a few new teams in the New Year’s Six bowls, including a new Group of Five representative, and a rematch of last year's Duke's Mayo Bowl as South Carolina faces North Carolina in our projected Reliaquest Bowl. There will certainly be fewer condiments in the event formerly known as the Outback Bowl now that the sponsor has changed, though I was always a big fan of Bloomin' Onion sauce.
All times are Eastern.
College Football Playoff
Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Ohio State vs. Tennessee
Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Georgia vs. Clemson
New Year’s Six
Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame
Wake Forest vs. LSU
Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN)
SEC vs. Big 12
Alabama vs. Oklahoma State
Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)
At-large vs. at-large
Tulane vs. TCU
Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Michigan vs. Oregon
Other key bowls
Dec. 30
Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)
Mountain West vs. MAC
Boise State vs. Buffalo
Dec. 31
Music City Bowl, Nashville (12 p.m., ABC)
Big Ten vs. SEC
Penn State vs. Ole Miss
Jan. 2
ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (12 p.m., ESPN2)
Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC
South Carolina vs. North Carolina
Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)
SEC vs. Big Ten
Kentucky vs. Illinois
Watch college football live with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!
More College Football Coverage:
• Forde-Yard Dash: Sorry Fans, These Coaches Are Here to Stay
• Jackson State’s Win vs. Campbell Was an FCS Declaration
• SI Top 10: Oregon, Oklahoma St. Try to Keep CFP Hopes Alive
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.