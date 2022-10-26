Deion Sanders has done nothing but take Jackson State to new heights since he was hired in 2020. Because of his success at the program, rumors have swirled about him taking a leap to a Power 5 school. Auburn has been a name thrown around and one former player addressed whether Sanders would be a good fit.

Bo Jackson, the legendary dual sport athlete and College Football Hall of Famer, was asked about the Tigers adding Sanders to its coaching staff and he sounds like he’s on board.

“Deion can coach anywhere in the country, college, professional level, anywhere that he wants to,“ Jackson said on Sports Seriously. “It’s just whether or not the organization is ready for Prime.”

Jackson State is currently 7–0 and Sanders is chasing the program’s first-ever undefeated season. Meanwhile, Auburn is 3–4 under Bryan Harsin, who is in his second year at the program. Jackson doesn’t say how he feels about Auburn’s current coach, but he sounds like he’s a fan of Sanders’s coaching practices.

“He has the charisma. He has what it takes because Deion, like myself, we would coach old school,” Jackson continued. “That’s the way he’s coaching his players and you’re seeing the results.”

