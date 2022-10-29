Auburn is targeting Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen for the same role, sources tell Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the news on Saturday afternoon. No deal is finalized, but it’s possible that the move could take place soon, per Dellenger.

The potential in-conference move comes as Cohen is in the middle of his seventh season at Mississippi State. He was previously Mississippi State’s baseball coach from 2009 to ’16 and has spent time as a coach at both Florida and Kentucky, making him well-traveled around the SEC.

He took over the athletic director job from Scott Stricklin in 2016 and has held the role ever since.

Cohen would replace Allen Greene, who negotiated his departure from Auburn in August with his contract set to expire in the coming months. As soon as he arrives, he’ll be tasked with addressing the future of football coach Bryan Harsin, who has spent most of the season on the hot seat after a tumultuous start to his time with the program.

The Tigers were 3–4 heading into Saturday’s matchup against Arkansas.

More College Sports Coverage:

For more Auburn coverage, go to Auburn Daily.