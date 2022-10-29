Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez is considered a “true game-time decision” for this afternoon’s Top 25 matchup against Oklahoma State, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Martinez has been nursing a leg injury this week in practice after he left and did not return in the Wildcats’ loss to TCU last Saturday. According to Thamel, he was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and will be monitored during pregame warm-ups before a decision is made on his availability for the mid-afternoon kickoff.

If Martinez is unable to go, backup quarterback Will Howard is poised to start in his place. The junior, who appeared to suffer a shoulder injury in the game against TCU, relieved Martinez against the Horned Frogs and led Kansas State on four consecutive touchdown drives in the first half.

Howard practiced all week after making his season debut against TCU.

Martinez, a fifth-year senior, is in the midst of spectacular season with Kansas State after transferring from Nebraska in the offseason. In seven games with the Wildcats, he’s thrown for 907 yards and four touchdowns, while also racking up 565 yards and nine scores on the ground. Most impressively, Martinez has not thrown an interception after having thrown 10 in his fourth and final year with the Cornhuskers.

Should Martinez take the field this afternoon he and the rest of the No. 22 Kansas State program will face a tough test against the No. 9 Cowboys. Kickoff between the two Big 12 foes is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

