Lane Kiffin Trolls Jimbo Fisher After Ole Miss Beats Texas A&M

There’s never a shortage of drama going on in the SEC, and Saturday’s game between Ole Miss and Texas A&M saw some of it take place after the final whistle between two of the league’s most high-profile coaches.

The Rebels eked out a 31–28 win over the Aggies thanks to a resurgent second-half performance. Ole Miss rushed for an eye-popping 390 yards—led by 205 on 34 carries from Quinshon Judkins—to bounce back from last week’s defeat at LSU. Afterward, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin had some ribbing to give to Jimbo Fisher.

“I thought the running backs did well. I mean, 390 yards rushing against a bunch of five-stars is pretty good,” Kiffin said in his post-game interview, alluding to the Aggies’ highly-touted recruiting class.

At the end of the exchange, Kiffin was asked if he had any Halloween costume planned, to which he replied: “I don’t know, maybe Jimbo has a Joker outfit for me.”

Kiffin has never been shy about speaking his mind and ruffling feathers among the SEC coaching ranks. Similarly, Fisher has had high-profile beef with his colleagues, most notably this past offseason with Alabama’s Nick Saban (who, of course, is the former boss of both Fisher and Kiffin). Given that Ole Miss and Texas A&M are often competing for the same high-level recruits, it’s safe to say this won’t be the last chapter in the Kiffin-Fisher war of words.

