Miami’s Mario Cristobal Preparing Three QBs to Play vs. FSU

As Miami prepares to play host to Florida State on Saturday, the Hurricanes’ quarterback situation remains in flux.

Tyler Van Dyke missed Saturday’s game vs. Virginia with a shoulder injury, and while head coach Mario Cristobal said Van Dyke is “improving,” he wouldn’t commit to the redshirt sophomore as the starter on Saturday.

“He’s looking better and better every single day,” Cristobal said, via Susan Miller Degnan of the Miami Herald. “We enter this week with preparing him to play, with preparing Jake [Garcia] to play and preparing Jacurri [Brown] to play.”

Garcia started in Miami’s 14-12 win at Virginia over the weekend. Brown, who is listed third on the depth chart, is mainly used as a run-first option at the position.

Van Dyke has been Miami’s primary starter all year, totaling 1,728 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games. Garcia has played his fair share in relief, accumulating 595 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. Brown has yet to complete a pass this season, but he has rushed for 54 yards on 10 carries.

If Van Dyke progresses in his rehab, Cristobal hinted that he could be named starter against the Seminoles.

“As TVD continues to improve, we’re very optimistic,” Cristobal said Monday. “He looked great yesterday. He looked great today. So we’ll keep pushing that envelope, and we’ll see where we’re at come Friday and Saturday.”

However, if Van Dyke has a setback, Garcia likely will get his second consecutive start. The Hurricanes (4-4) host the Seminoles (5-3) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

More CFB Coverage: