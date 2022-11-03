Georgia and Tennessee will clash in a top-three matchup, while Alabama will travel to LSU. Who will win those and more big games?

Three weeks after Tennessee-Alabama captured the college football world, the Vols have another marquee SEC showdown in Week 10. No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Georgia headlines the week, which is the first slate of games since the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings.

The pair of 8–0 foes will clash at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS in a game that has massive implications for the Playoff and the race for the No. 1 seed. It will then make way for another significant SEC battle at night, when rivals No. 6 Alabama and No. 10 LSU meet in Death Valley (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Elsewhere, other top-25 matchups include No. 13 Kansas State hosting No. 24 Texas (7 p.m. ET, FS1) and No. 21 Wake Forest traveling to No. 22 NC State (8 p.m. ET, ACC Network). And don’t sleep on Clemson–Notre Dame, where the No. 4 Tigers face a tricky obstacle in the program’s bid this season for a return to the CFP.

Who will win the above games and more across Week 10? Our expert picks are below.

Standings to Date:

Pat Forde: 91–45

Ross Dellenger: 90–46

Richard Johnson: 90–46

Molly Geary: 89–47

John Garcia: 88–48

Plus, some betting insights on Alabama-LSU from SI Sportsbook:

