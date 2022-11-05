At the end of the first quarter between Kentucky and Missouri, with the Wildcats up 7–3, the two sides got into a shoving match.

During a scramble as time expired, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was headed out of bounds, appearing to give himself up on the play, when Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat pushed him further out of bounds. Since the play occurred on the Wildcats’ sideline, some Kentucky players took exception to what they deemed an unnecessary hit.

That all led to a gathering on the sidelines as the two teams were preparing to switch sides to begin the second quarter.

Missouri defensive lineman Josh Landry was the only player given a penalty on the play, as the senior got a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty call for his role in the scuffle, which required multiple Tigers teammates to hold him back.

In the end, Kentucky held on for a 21–17 victory despite 14 Missouri fourth-quarter points, in part thanks to a strange Tigers roughing the punter penalty late in the game. The Wildcats improved to 6–3, while Missouri is now 3–5 on the year.

