Texas A&M Could Be Down Multiple Players Due to Flu Outbreak, per Report

Texas A&M could be without multiple players for Saturday’s tilt against Florida due to a flu outbreak within the Aggies program, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports.

The outbreak, which extends beyond the team to the campus as a whole, has left a group of players questionable for the SEC contest. Among those who may be unable to play is Texas A&M starting quarterback Conner Weigman.

Thamel did not reveal the names of any of the other players afflicted with the illness, but Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher told ESPN’s Quint Kessenich that there will be “several game time decisions regarding our health.”

A flu outbreak is just the latest obstacle that Texas A&M has had to overcome this year in what’s turned into a difficult season for the team that was ranked No. 6 team in the AP Top 25 preseason poll. The Aggies are now 3–5 headed into a matchup with 4–4 Florida and are in danger of missing out on a bowl game if they don’t turn things around quickly.

That task may prove difficult on Saturday with an illness blanketing the team. Time will tell what players are ruled out when the teams take the field for the 12 p.m. ET kickoff.

