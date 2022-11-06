College Gameday is headed back to Austin next weekend for a Big 12 showdown that may have College Football Playoff ramifications.

ESPN’s flagship pregame show announced its Week 11 destination on Sunday morning, revealing that the crew will be on hand for a top 25 matchup between undefeated TCU and Texas. College Gameday was previously in Austin on Sept. 10, when the Longhorns almost toppled then-No. 1 Alabama, but ultimately fell 20–19 due to the heroics of Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young.

Since then, Texas has gone on to drop games to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, effectively eliminating them from CFP consideration. However, Steve Sarkisian’s team has shown that it won’t roll over, picking up a blowout win over Oklahoma and most recently upsetting No. 13 Kansas State on the road to improve to 6–3 on the year.

The Longhorns will have a chance next weekend to ruin a remarkable season for the Horned Frogs, who are off to a 9–0 start in Sonny Dykes’s first year with the program. TCU, which landed at No. 7 in the first edition of the 2022 CFP rankings, boasts wins over Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Kansas but may face its toughest test yet on the road against Texas.

The College Gameday crew will be present at TCU–Texas to set the scene ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff next Saturday. The show will begin live from Austin at 9 a.m. ET.

More CFB Coverage:

Longhorns Country: Bijan Robinson, Quinn Ewers Give Longhorns Edge Over Kansas State in First Half

For more Texas coverage, visit Longhorns Country.