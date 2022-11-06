DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Mordecai set school and American Athletic Conference records with nine touchdown passes—an NCAA-record tying seven coming in the first half—and SMU’s offense exploded for a 77–63 win over Houston on Saturday.

As a point of reference, Houston’s men’s basketball team beat SMU’s 75–61 on Feb. 27.

On the gridiron, their combined 140 points set the NCAA single-game scoring record for two teams in regulation. The previous record of 137 points was set when Pitt beat Syracuse 76–61 on November 26, 2016.

SMU reached school records with 77 points in a game (which tied the AAC record), 11-total touchdowns, nine passing scored and 433 total yards in the first half.

The Mustangs (5–4, 3–2 American Athletic Conference) scored touchdowns on their first nine drives of the game and didn’t punt until their 10th drive with 5:30 left before the end of the third quarter. Mordecai also had a two-yard touchdown run with 8:43 before halftime for a 35–21 lead and his 10 total TDs set new single-game program and conference records.

The Mustangs needed to keep their foot on the pedal because Houston quarterback Clayton Tune did his best to keep the Cougars (5–4, 3–2) in it, throwing for seven touchdowns and running for another.

Tune joined David Klingler, Jimmy Klinger and Andre Ware in Houston’s seven-touchdowns-thrown-in-game club. David Klingler reached the mark on three occasions in the 1990 season and holds the all-time school record of 11 also in 1990.

Tune missed touchdown number eight when he threw an interception in the end zone down 77–63 with 1:43 left. SMU secured three picks on Tune.

Tyler Lavine’s 15-yard touchdown run with with 5:13 left made it 77–56 and he rushed for a career-high 146 yards.

