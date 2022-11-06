South Florida announced Sunday that it has fired coach Jeff Scott after an 0–5 start to the season. Special teams coordinator Daniel Da Prato will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the year.

“When Jeff came to Tampa in December of 2019, we had high expectations for where he could take our football program,” director of athletics Michael Kelly said in a release. “While he did so many things right, including rebuilding our culture, pushing forward our Indoor Performance Facility, and engaging our community, the on-the-field results fell well below our standards. He is a tremendous person and class individual and we wish him, Sara, Savannah and Hunter all the best in the future.

“In the days ahead, I will share information about our search for a new head coach,” he continued. “Our focus right now is on the talented young men in our football program.”

The school also announced that it fired defensive coordinator/safeties coach Bob Shoop. Co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Ernie Sims will take over the Bulls’ defense.

The announcement comes just a day after a 54–28 loss to Temple on Saturday. Since 2020, Scott compiled a 4–26 record as USF’s coach.

