Arkansas Quarterback KJ Jefferson’s Status for LSU Game Decided, per Report

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson will miss Saturday’s clash with No. 7 LSU, according to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

Jefferson has been dealing with a shoulder and clavicle injury that has limited him during the week. During Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference, Sam Pittman said that he threw during Monday’s practice but “not much at all” on Tuesday, per the Times Record.

Jefferson is dressed for the game, but was not seen throwing with the other Razorbacks quarterbacks during pregame warmups, according to Brody Miller of The Athletic.

The senior quarterback has been a major playmaker for the Hogs in 2022, completing over 66% of his throws for 1,981 yards, 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He’s also run the ball 117 times for 425 yards and six scores.

Malik Hornsby will likely start at quarterback in Jefferson’s absence. He last appeared in the Razorbacks’ 41–27 win over Auburn in late October, completing one pass for 10 yards. On the year, he has thrown for 244 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions with 135 rushing yards on 13 carries. Most of his production came in a start against Mississippi State in place of an injured Jefferson, a 40–17 loss for Arkansas.

The Hogs sit at 5–4 after last week’s upset loss to Liberty, with a chance to clinch bowl eligibility and imperil the Tigers’ SEC West title hopes in Saturday’s game. Arkansas vs. LSU is set for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

