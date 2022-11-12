Arkansas’s Field Was Very Icy Hours Ahead of LSU Game

When No. 7 LSU and Arkansas kick off this afternoon, the two teams might have to battle the winter elements along with the opponent.

Arkansas got some snow overnight, leading to a layer of snow and ice on the field early in the morning. There does appear to be enough time between sunrise and kickoff for the snow to melt in time for the game, and it appears that the field will be clear enough by the time the game begins at 11 a.m. CT. Still, playing an unexpected snow game is certainly not ideal for a road team from the South like LSU.

This game is a big one for LSU, as the Tigers currently lead the SEC West over Ole Miss, and with the Rebels playing Alabama, LSU has a legitimate chance to gain the edge in the division. LSU’s last two wins came against Alabama and Ole Miss, which vaulted them to the top of the division.

Arkansas’s next two games come against the top two teams in the SEC West, so even though the Razorbacks won’t win the division, they could help decide who represents it in the SEC Championship Game.

