LSU’s Perkins After Incredible ‘Flu Game’ Performance: ‘Who’s MJ?’

LSU freshman pass rusher Harold Perkins had the best game of his young college career in Saturday’s 13–10 victory over Arkansas.

The rising star tied a school record with four sacks and added two forced fumbles in a monster performance that was crucial in his team’s win. According to ESPN Stats & Info., Perkins is the first Power 5 player since Ohio State’s Chase Young in 2019 with four sacks and two forced fumbles in a game.

Perkins, who was feeling under the weather on Saturday and played through the illness, earned the praise of his coach Brian Kelly after the game on Saturday.

When Kelly met with reporters after the game, he said that he told Perkins that MJ had one of his most iconic games while playing with the flu.

Perkins’s response?

“Who’s MJ?”

If the story is to be believed, Perkins didn’t understand the reference to the GOAT, that’s enough to make us all feel old. The Athletic‘s David Ubben pointed out on Twitter that Perkins was born seven years after Jordan’s famous “Flu Game.”

Whether Perkins is joking or not, his play helped LSU survive and advance, and it continues to control its own destiny in the SEC West.

