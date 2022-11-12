Gunnar Gundy, the son of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, will start for the Cowboys vs. Iowa State on Saturday, Brett McMurphy reports. This will be Gundy’s first start in his college career.

Oklahoma State starting quarterback Spencer Sanders injured his shoulder two weeks ago vs. Kansas State. Last week, backup quarterback Garrett Rangel got the start in a loss vs. Kansas, but this week, it will likely be Gundy instead.

On the season, Gundy has played in three games, completing 14 passes for 144 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The redshirt freshman fills in for Sanders, who has been the Cowboys’ starter in each of the last four seasons.

At 6–3, but losers of three of their last four, Oklahoma State looks to get back on track vs. a struggling Iowa State that is only 1–5 in conference play this year. The Cowboys are one of five teams within a game of second place in the Big 12, which would clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

