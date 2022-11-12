Nebraska’s Hurdle Goes Horribly Wrong After Michigan’s Tag Team Defensive Move

It’s nothing more exciting than to watch a football player hurdle a would-be defender in live action during a football game—if it goes right.

However, when Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown decided to hurdle Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil, the outcome of the play was a classic case of how hurdling can go wrong. Take a look.

Brown fielded the pass and picked up 13 yards on the play. But his yardage came with a painful-to-watch hit. In the process of Brown leaping over Sainristil, the Wolverine defensive back placed his helmet in an area that Brown will surely feel the pain later tonight and tomorrow morning, followed by DJ Turner adding additional lick for good measure before Brown landed awkwardly on his head.

If you watched the play and said ouch, join the team. Despite the courageous effort from Brown, the Wolverines have limited the Cornhuskers to three points as Michigan remains in full control against Nebraska, leading 31-3 midway through the fourth quarter.

Ironically, Brown has not posted another catch since his making his decision to take the leap.

