Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was carted off the field after appearing to suffer a low-body injury in Saturday’s game against Indiana.

Williams, who earned the start in place of the injured TreVeyon Henderson, went down the ground awkwardly on a tackle late in the second quarter with the Buckeyes already up three scores. He had to be helped off the field by two members of Ohio State’s training staff and appeared unable to put any weight on his right leg.

Once he made it to the sidelines, Williams was helped onto a cart and then driven into the team’s locker room. He then gave Buckeye fans a reason to be optimistic by throwing up the school’s “O–H” gesture and giving the crowd a thumbs up as he was carted away.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day ruled Williams out for the remainder of Saturday’s game at halftime, according to Fox sideline reporter Jenny Taft.

“Coach Day was concerned, and Miyan Williams is out for the rest of the game,” Taft said coming out of the break. “I think unfortunately we did anticipate that, and Coach Day said, ‘Right now, I’m a bit concerned about that depth.’

“He does expect Dallan Hayden to need to step up, but yes, the run game is something this team is worried about.”

The injury ended what was shaping up to be a special day for Williams. The junior ballcarrier had already racked up 15 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown, averaging an impressive 9.8 yards per attempt. He came into the game with 636 yards and 12 touchdowns on 102 carries.

With Williams’s status moving forward somewhat in doubt and Henderson unavailable, Ohio State will turn to the freshman Hayden to carry the load. The Memphis native scored his second career touchdown earlier on Saturday afternoon to help give the Buckeyes a 28–7 halftime lead.

